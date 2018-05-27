Home NATIONAL Budget Battle Brews As Trump Threatens Another Shutdown
Budget Battle Brews As Trump Threatens Another Shutdown
Budget Battle Brews As Trump Threatens Another Shutdown

Budget Battle Brews As Trump Threatens Another Shutdown

(AP) – President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he’ll never sign another $1 trillion-plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

His message to lawmakers in both parties is this: Get your act together before the next budget lands on my desk.

After a brief government shutdown earlier this year, lawmakers agree on the need for budgeting day-to-day operations of government by the old-fashioned way. That means weeks of open debate and amendments that empower rank-and-file lawmakers, rather than concentrating power in the hands of a few leaders meeting in secret.

But it’s unclear whether Capitol Hill’s dysfunction will block that effort.

The worst-case scenario? A government shutdown just a month before Election Day as Republicans and Democrats fight for control of the House and possibly the Senate.

