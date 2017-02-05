Home NATIONAL Budget Chief Says Spending Bill Still A ‘win’
Budget Chief Says Spending Bill Still A ‘win’
NATIONAL
0

Budget Chief Says Spending Bill Still A ‘win’

0
0
WASHINGTON CAPITAL MONEY NATIONAL BUDGET
now viewing

Budget Chief Says Spending Bill Still A ‘win’

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Planned Parenthood Reopens Abortion Clinic In Texas

dannenbaum office
now playing

Hidalgo County Ceases Negotiations With Dannenbaum On New Courthouse

Orioles OF Adam Jones
now playing

Report: Orioles OF Adam Jones Claims Racist Taunts In Boston

SAN DIEGO POOL PARTY SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Gunman Calls Ex-Girlfriend As He Unleashed Terror By A Pool

AIRLINES
now playing

Lawmaker Urges Changes At Airlines

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
now playing

Head Of Anglican Church Visits Christian Refugees In Jordan

France Paris Attacks
now playing

5 Detained, Weapons Seized In French Anti-Terrorism Raids

TOMI LAHREN AND GLENN BECK
now playing

Tomi Lahren Settles Lawsuit Against Glenn Beck, The Blaze

DALLAS PARAMEDIC SHOT SCENE
now playing

Dallas Paramedic Shot, Suspect Found Dead With 2nd Body

VOTE VOTING BOOTH
now playing

Court Sets Trial That Could Alter Texas Voting Maps For 2018

(AP) – Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is insisting the budget deal that will keep the government running until September is a win for the White House, despite complaints from President Trump.  Mulvaney is citing a $15 billion infusion of defense spending – about half of what Trump asked for in March – as a huge win for the White House, among other measures.

Mulvaney tells reporters in a conference call Tuesday morning that, “the truth of the matter here is that what happened is the American people won and the president negotiated that victory for them.”  Trump complained about the budget deal in a pair of tweets earlier Tuesday and called for a “good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!”  Mulvaney say that he’s “not worried about September” right now.-

Related posts:

  1. Tentative Writers Deal Will Be For 3 Years
  2. Trump Makes Puzzling Claim About Andrew Jackson, Civil War
  3. Trump Campaign Says CNN Refuses To Run Ad Touting Success
  4. ZZ Top – Listen to Win!
Related Posts
Orioles OF Adam Jones

Report: Orioles OF Adam Jones Claims Racist Taunts In Boston

jsalinas 0
SAN DIEGO POOL PARTY SHOOTING SCENE

Gunman Calls Ex-Girlfriend As He Unleashed Terror By A Pool

jsalinas 0
AIRLINES

Lawmaker Urges Changes At Airlines

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video