Budget Chief Says Spending Bill Still A ‘win’

(AP) – Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is insisting the budget deal that will keep the government running until September is a win for the White House, despite complaints from President Trump. Mulvaney is citing a $15 billion infusion of defense spending – about half of what Trump asked for in March – as a huge win for the White House, among other measures.

Mulvaney tells reporters in a conference call Tuesday morning that, “the truth of the matter here is that what happened is the American people won and the president negotiated that victory for them.” Trump complained about the budget deal in a pair of tweets earlier Tuesday and called for a “good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!” Mulvaney say that he’s “not worried about September” right now.-