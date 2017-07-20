Home NATIONAL Budget Plan Faces Uncertain Fate After Clearing House Panel
(AP) – A Republican budget blueprint that would begin to clear a path for a GOP effort to overhaul the tax code this fall is headed to an uncertain fate after winning a key committee vote.

The Budget Committee plan faces opposition from both hard-core conservatives and more moderate Republicans even as it advanced through the GOP-controlled panel on a 22-14 party-line vote late Wednesday. It remains short of the votes required to pass through the House and advance to the Senate, where further complications await.

To most Republicans, the most important element of the plan is the procedural pathway it would clear to allow Republicans to pass their top priority – an overhaul of the tax code – later this year without fear of a blockade by Senate Democrats.

 

