Buffett Says Economy Is Slowing Amid Virus Fears

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Buffett will release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Buffett's letter is always one of the most-read business reports every year. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Buffett will release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Buffett's letter is always one of the most-read business reports every year. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

(AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the economy is slowing amid fears about the virus outbreak in China, but he remains confident in the long-term future of American business. Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders over the weekend. Buffett said the reports he gets from Berkshire’s assortment of more than 90 businesses and stock investments show that business is a little softer now than it was six months ago, but he still remains optimistic about the future. Buffett said a variety of businesses are being hurt by the virus outbreak in China. For instance, he said many of Berkshire’s roughly 1,000 Dairy Queen stores in China are closed.