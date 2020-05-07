Bug Expert: ‘Murder Hornets’ Unlikely To Make It To Texas

A dead Asian giant hornet sent from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The insect, which has been found in Washington state, is the world's largest hornet, and has been dubbed the "Murder Hornet" in reference to its appetite for honey bees, and a sting that can be fatal to some people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A Houston entomologist says it’s “unlikely” that the Asian “murder hornets” that are in the headlines will make their way into Texas. Lauren Davidson with the Houston Museum of Natural Science says the large insects kill about 50 people a year in Asia. They usually avoid people, but will protect their nests.

Davidson advises Texans to tell the local office of the Department of Agriculture if they spot any suspected invasive species. Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott wants a specialized task force to keep the hornets out of Texas.