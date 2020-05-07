Bug Expert: ‘Murder Hornets’ Unlikely To Make It To Texas

A Houston entomologist says it’s “unlikely” that the Asian “murder hornets” that are in the headlines will make their way into Texas. Lauren Davidson with the Houston Museum of Natural Science says the large insects kill about 50 people a year in Asia. They usually avoid people, but will protect their nests.
Davidson advises Texans to tell the local office of the Department of Agriculture if they spot any suspected invasive species. Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott wants a specialized task force to keep the hornets out of Texas.