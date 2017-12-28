Bullet Fired From Mexico Grazes Border Patrol Agent

A Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agent is said to be doing okay after being grazed in the head by a bullet fired from Mexico.

The agent was part of the Riverine Unit patrolling the river by boat near Brownsville Tuesday when the shot was fired from the Mexican riverbank.

Border Patrol officials are providing few details about the incident – declining to say what time the agent was grazed nor exactly where along the riverbank the shot came from. The agent was hospitalized for a medical evaluation and released a short time later.