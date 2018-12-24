Home LOCAL Burglary Victim Shoots McAllen Police Officer
Burglary Victim Shoots McAllen Police Officer
A burglary suspect, and the owner of the home he was robbing, are both facing charges following a Christmas Eve incident in which a McAllen police officer got shot.

The homeowner had arrived to his north McAllen home early Monday morning to find the suspect inside. The two men struggled, but the suspect then took off running.

The homeowner gave chase, as did a McAllen police officer. The officer caught the suspect in a nearby field, but as he was trying to cuff him, the homeowner pulled a gun. He fired toward the ground but the bullet struck the officer in his right arm.

The officer arrested both men – the suspect, 39-year-old Ricardo Villalon, for burglary and evading and resisting arrest, and the homeowner, 30-year-old Michael Garza, for aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer is recovering from the gunshot wound.

