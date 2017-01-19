Home TRENDING Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche
Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche
(AP) — Italy’s premier is urging Italian authorities to redouble efforts to reach people isolated by new earthquakes and unusually heavy snow.  Criticism is pouring in about how emergency officials have responded to today’s avalanche that buried a hotel in the central Abruzzo region and left at least 30 people missing.

Trapped hotel guests texted appeals for help to emergency numbers.  A man staying at the hotel says he escaped the avalanche when he went outside to get something out of his car.  But he says his wife and two children were buried inside the building.

