Burns Prevent Immediate IDs Of 5 Dead From Fire
Burns Prevent Immediate IDs Of 5 Dead From Fire

Burns Prevent Immediate IDs Of 5 Dead From Fire

Trump Claims Video Distributed By White House Wasn't Altered

Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him

Pipe Bombs Defendant Faces 30-Count Indictment

Trump Wants DACA Fight To Go To Supreme Court

Senate Leader: Trump Likely To Nominate New AG

Trump Blames Mental Illness For Bar Shooting

Migrants Decide To Depart Mexico City With Or Without Buses

Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

Father Arrested After 4 Children Die In House Fire

(AP) – Sheriff’s officials in Northern California say the five people found dead in vehicles torched by a wildfire’s flames could not immediately be identified because of the burns they suffered.  The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that autopsies will be conducted.

Officials say the victims were found in the same area in the town of Paradise, near a main thoroughfare heading out of the town that was consumed by flames.  All of the city’s 27,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Thursday as the wildfire quickly turned into an inferno.  Many residents said traffic jams developed as they left as panicked people fled, some abandoning their cars to try to escape on foot.

The fire has grown to nearly 110 square miles (285 square kilometers).  Paradise is 180 miles (289 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

