Home TRENDING Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People
Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People

0
0
resized_fc1ed-a52eddfaresized_17d6da3a5ab0c1313_tur_picture_20170513_11931144_11931142
now viewing

Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

untitled
now playing

Commencement Speech By No. 2 Senate Republican Canceled

13869795_G
now playing

Border Agency Says It Has Picked Finalists To Design Wall

C_m-0nLXYAAstNZ
now playing

Trump Tapes? If They Exist, They Could Spell Trouble

donald-trump
now playing

After Comey Firing, Trump's Frustrations Boiled Over

WireAP_7d85f41923b4431ca72c0de786f239e1_12x5_1600
now playing

Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' In Texas 'Gut-Wrenching'

Trump-Mitch
now playing

Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals

Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others

920×920
now playing

The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview

FATAL CRASH
now playing

3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

(AP) – Turkish authorities say at least 23 people have died and 11 others are in critical condition after a tour bus tipped over, fell 15 meters (50 feet) down a cliff and then hit a car on a serpentine mountain road.

Deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency the driver is among the dead and most of those killed were women.

Governor Amir Cicek said the bus flipped over at a road bend as it was traveling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.

Cicek said the passengers were all Turkish and the cause of the accident is unclear, pending investigation.

Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother’s Day event.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Mother Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter
  2. Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others
Related Posts
KHJHKJH

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Commencement Speech By No. 2 Senate Republican Canceled

Danny Castillon 0
WireAP_7d85f41923b4431ca72c0de786f239e1_12x5_1600

Sister: Weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act’ In Texas ‘Gut-Wrenching’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video