Bush Administration Alums Rising In Trump’s Orbit

(AP) – Donald Trump has bashed George W. Bush, and the Bush family hasn’t shied from hitting back.

Despite that ill will, the White House has drawn on dozens of veterans from the last Republican administration for their expertise in running the government.

While this is standard practice, Trump’s staffing moves are notable, given his pledges to change politics-as-usual and the frosty relations between the current and former Republican standard-bearers.

The Bush influence has only grown stronger with two recent nominations. Trump picked Alex Azar to lead the Health and Human Services Department, where he served under the Bush administration, and tapped Jerome “Jay” Powell to be chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell served in the Treasury Department under President George H.W. Bush.