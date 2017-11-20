Home NATIONAL Bush Administration Alums Rising In Trump’s Orbit
Bush Administration Alums Rising In Trump’s Orbit
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Bush Administration Alums Rising In Trump’s Orbit

0
0
GetFile
now viewing

Bush Administration Alums Rising In Trump’s Orbit

border patrol agent patch
now playing

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

Keystone Pipeline
now playing

Tribe Troubled By Keystone XL Vote In Nebraska

b890772e-3506-45b4-8d96-77448d498fd9-large16x9_AP17320659314808
now playing

2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Inappropriate Touching

image
now playing

Woman Hurt By Takata Air Bag Urges Owners To Get Cars Fixed

636440317043355439-HealthInsurance
now playing

Hard To Believe: Some Consumers Find Free Health Insurance

shooting-investigation
now playing

Father Of Murdered Rio Grande City Teen Recovering From Gunshot Wounds

1024×1024
now playing

Trump's Ex-Staffer Scaramucci Visits Israel

WireAP_f2a3c2a3e951406db5ea3ba4544baf4c_12x5_992
now playing

White House Open To Striking Health Provision From Tax Bill

5a127e42484e7.image
now playing

Deadline Over For Mugabe To Go; Now Impeachment

(AP) – Donald Trump has bashed George W. Bush, and the Bush family hasn’t shied from hitting back.

Despite that ill will, the White House has drawn on dozens of veterans from the last Republican administration for their expertise in running the government.

While this is standard practice, Trump’s staffing moves are notable, given his pledges to change politics-as-usual and the frosty relations between the current and former Republican standard-bearers.

The Bush influence has only grown stronger with two recent nominations. Trump picked Alex Azar to lead the Health and Human Services Department, where he served under the Bush administration, and tapped Jerome “Jay” Powell to be chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell served in the Treasury Department under President George H.W. Bush.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill ‘inadequate’
  2. The Latest: Trump Delays Policy On Importing Elephant Parts
  3. Russia Vetoes US Resolution On Syria Chemical Weapons Use
  4. High-level Chinese envoy heads to North Korea amid chill
Related Posts
border patrol agent patch

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent’s Death

Fred Cruz 0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump

McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

Fred Cruz 0
Keystone Pipeline

Tribe Troubled By Keystone XL Vote In Nebraska

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video