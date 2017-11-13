Bush Apologizes After Grope Report

(Houston, TX) — Former president George H.W. Bush is apologizing after a woman claimed he groped her in 2003. A Bush spokesperson tells “USA Today” the ex-president “does not have it in his heart” to knowingly cause anyone distress. The spokesperson also says Bush wasn’t trying to offend anyone.

Roslyn Corrigan told “Time” Bush put his hand on her buttocks at an event near Houston. She says she was horrified and very confused. Corrigan is the sixth woman to claim Bush groped her during a photo.