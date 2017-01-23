Home NATIONAL Bush Moved Out Of Intensive Care, Wife Discharged
(AP) – Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush is being moved today from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia.  Bush was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14.

Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.  Doctors say former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the same hospital. She underwent treatment for bronchitis.

