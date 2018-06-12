Bush Remembered As Deeply Religious Family Man

(AP) – George H.W. Bush is being remembered at his longtime church as a man of faith who taught Sunday School, served coffee and watched his children perform in a Christmas pageant.

The Rev. Russell Levenson, Jr. told mourners Thursday that Bush had a “resolute faith” and once asked what heaven would be like. He told those gathered at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church that he imagined Bush was greeted in heaven by his wife, Barbara Bush, “with her hands on her hips, saying ‘What took you so long?'” Levenson said it was OK to cry because George H.W. Bush was never afraid to shed tears himself.

Bush’s longtime pastor ended the homily with the same prayer used at the president’s 1989 inauguration.