Bush Retained Sense Of Humor Till The End, Jim Baker Says

GEORGE H W BUSH AND JAMES A BAKER III
(AP) – George H.W. Bush didn’t lose his sense of humor even as he was letting go of life.  Bush’s longtime friend James A. Baker III tells the story of how his wife, Susan, put a hand on the former president’s forehead and told him he’s loved very much.  At which point Baker says Bush “cocked” open an eye and quipped, “Well, you better hurry.”  Baker says Bush’s sense of humor remained intact up until his death Friday at age 94.

Bush will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol from Monday evening through Wednesday morning. A memorial is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. Bush will then be returned to Houston to be laid to rest Thursday alongside his wife, Barbara, at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

