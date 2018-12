Former President George H.W. Bush will be wearing socks which honor the U.S. Navy when he’s buried. Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath says the socks feature the Blue Angels and pay tribute to his lifetime of service which started during World War Two.

Bush flew 58 combat missions during World War Two and survived being shot down over the Pacific Ocean. McGrath says Bush’s legacy is partially being carried by those aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.