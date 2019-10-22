Bushes Home Spared By Dallas Tornado

In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 photo, fallen utility poles and trees lay on top of a vehicle following a tornado in Northwest Dallas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 photo, fallen utility poles and trees lay on top of a vehicle following a tornado in Northwest Dallas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

(AP) – The tornado that caused widespread damage in north Dallas passed closed to the home of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush but caused no damage.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford said in a statement that “the Bushes are safe and praying for their neighbors around DFW who weren’t as fortunate.” The Bushes stuck to their obligations despite the storm.

Former first lady Laura Bush hosted young leaders from Myanmar on Monday at a Bush Institute event in South Texas. The institute based at Southern Methodist University in Dallas has sponsored a leadership training program for four years with a focus on Myanmar, a Southeast Asian country struggling with extreme inequities and ethnic cleansing.