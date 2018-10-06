Home WORLD Business As Usual In North Korea As Public Unaware Of Summit
Business As Usual In North Korea As Public Unaware Of Summit
WORLD
0

Business As Usual In North Korea As Public Unaware Of Summit

0
0
NORTH KOREA
now viewing

Business As Usual In North Korea As Public Unaware Of Summit

ICE office immigration and customs enforecment
now playing

Eritrean Detainee Who Was Captured In The Valley Kills Himself At Egyptian Airport

HIGH-SPEED-CHASE-1
now playing

Driver Leads Police On Chase With Children In Car

deadly fire fatal fire
now playing

House Fire Kills 2 Children, 90-Year-Old Grandmother

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudea, Angela Merkel
now playing

White House Ramps Up Verbal Attacks On Trudeau

DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now playing

Unorthodox Trump Faces Toughest Test Yet In North Korea Summit

vote
now playing

Mission Elects A New Mayor For The First Time In 20 Years

FAJITA GATE FINAL PIC
now playing

No New Sentencing Hearing In Fajitagate Scandal

CBP CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
now playing

Honduran Immigrant Commits Suicide In Starr County Jail After Forced Separation From Family

GAVEL
now playing

DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is "Unlawful"

jmmy gonzalez mazz singer
now playing

Tejano Legend Jimmy Gonzalez To Be Memorialized In Brownsville This Week

(AP) – With all the international attention focused on Singapore and the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang must be buzzing with excitement, right?  Well, it might be, if anyone knew what was going on.  Instead, it’s like the center of the storm.

With few sources of information other than the state-run media, gossip and word of mouth, most North Koreans are still largely in the dark about the momentous – and potentially life-changing – events that are about to take place outside of their isolated nation.

The official media has reported that the two leaders plan to meet, but has offered few specifics, including where and when. There was no official word that Kim had left the country Sunday.

Related posts:

  1. Unorthodox Trump Faces Toughest Test Yet In North Korea Summit
  2. SKorean Journalists Arrested In Trespass Case In Singapore
  3. Merkel And Trump: A Study In Contrasting Images From G-7
  4. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un

Unorthodox Trump Faces Toughest Test Yet In North Korea Summit

jsalinas 0
ANTHONY BOURDAIN

Prosecutor: Bourdain Apparently Hanged Himself

jsalinas 0
download

SKorean Journalists Arrested In Trespass Case In Singapore

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video