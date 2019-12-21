NATIONAL

Buttigieg Backers Defend ‘Wine Cave’ Fundraiser

By 145 views
0
FILE In this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, in Los Angeles. A dispute over big-dollar donors and fundraising between Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren erupted on the presidential debate stage Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

The California winemakers who hosted a dinner at a “wine cave” for Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg are defending the fundraising event. Buttigieg’s political rivals used the fundraiser to criticize the South Bend, Indiana, mayor for soliciting campaign contributions from wealthy donors at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren described a lavish Buttigieg fundraiser featuring $900 bottles of wine and crystal chandeliers. But the owners of the Hall Rutherford winery in Napa Valley say their most expensive standard-size bottle of wine costs $350 and wasn’t served at the fundraiser. They take issue with how their wine cave has been portrayed.

US Watching North Korea For ‘Christmas Gift’ Missile Launch

Previous article

Pope Denounces ‘Rigidity’ As He Warns Of Christian Decline

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL