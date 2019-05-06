Buttigieg Heckled At Texas Rally, O’Rourke Tweets Support

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Buttigieg says he's focusing on outreach to minorities, who make up most of the Democratic primary electorate in this early-voting state. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is offering support to Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg after he was heckled for his sexuality.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor was on the campaign trail in Dallas on Friday and was interrupted several times by people shouting anti-gay comments.

Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran, responded saying he fought for the hecklers’ freedom of speech. O’Rourke later tweeted, “Texans don’t stand for this kind of homophobia and hatred.”