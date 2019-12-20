NATIONAL

Buttigieg-Warren Clash On Campaign Trail Spills Into Debate

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speak during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The long-festering feud between Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg has erupted in a high-stakes debate that’s testing the strength of the Democratic Party’s shrinking pool of presidential candidates. The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has emerged as an unlikely presidential power player, gaining ground with a centrist message. Warren attacked his fundraising practices, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar challenged his limited governing experience. The debate came a day after a highly contentious vote to impeach President Donald Trump. With the Republican-controlled Senate likely to acquit him, the stakes are high for Democrats to select a challenger who can defeat Trump in November.

