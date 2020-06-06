By The Numbers: Trump Reads Economic Boom Into Jobs Data

(AP) — President Donald Trump has always been a big numbers guy. He’s proved adept at taking even the grimmest numbers and giving himself a pat on the back or relying on a creative use of data to make himself look good. Now he’s declared that an unexpected dip in the unemployment rate is probably “the greatest comeback in American history.” That’s a remarkable level of hyperbole, even for him. Economists say the notion that the coronavirus-battered economy is now on a path toward recovery glosses over some of the hard truths that American workers will face for months, if not years.