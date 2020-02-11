Bystander Hurt In Shooting At Dallas Arcade And Sports Bar

(AP) – A U.S. Navy veteran says he was shot in the leg when an argument that he was no part of turned violent at an arcade and sports bar in northeast Dallas.

Carlos Chapa says he was celebrating the birthdays of several family members at a Dave & Busters venue Sunday afternoon when he was shot. The 42-year-old was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the thigh and allowed to return home Sunday night.

Chapa says the gunman fired at the floor three times, then he felt a burning sensation in his leg and couldn’t move.