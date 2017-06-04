Home NATIONAL Bystanders Risk Lives, Help Visually Impaired Man On Tracks: Watch Video
Bystanders Risk Lives, Help Visually Impaired Man On Tracks: Watch Video
Bystanders Risk Lives, Help Visually Impaired Man On Tracks: Watch Video

Bystanders Risk Lives, Help Visually Impaired Man On Tracks: Watch Video

(AP) – Several people leaped to action and risked their own lives to help a visually impaired man who fell from a downtown Atlanta train platform to the tracks below.

A video shot by a bystander shows two people who had jumped down next to the man lifting him by his legs while two others on the platform grab his shoulders. The video shows transit police officers arriving just as the man is hoisted back onto the platform.

Erik Burton, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2oeACdx) the man fell onto the southbound tracks at a downtown station about 8 a.m. Thursday.  Burton says the man was taken to a hospital with an ankle or leg injury. His name was not released.

 

