CA Bar Shooting Update

A country dance hall in Southern California where 13 people were killed in a mass shooting last night being described as a bloody mess.

The Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks was packed with hundreds of college students for an event when shots broke out. Eyewitnesses claim the shooter was dressed in black when he entered the bar and opened fire. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says some people inside the bar broke windows in order to flee from the gunfire, while some hid in the attic and in restrooms. When officers arrived on the scene, shots were still being fired.

Among those dead is Sergeant Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.