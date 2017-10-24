Home TEXAS Cabin Smoke Forces Emergency Landing; No Injuries
Cabin Smoke Forces Emergency Landing; No Injuries
Cabin Smoke Forces Emergency Landing; No Injuries

(AP) – A commercial airline flight bound for Dallas with more than 80 people on board had to return to an Alabama airport because of smoke in the passenger cabin.  A spokeswoman for Birmingham’s airport, Toni Herrera-Bast, say an American Airlines flight operated by a regional carrier departed Tuesday morning but to turn around after the pilot reported smoke.

The plane returned to the airport at 6:40 a.m. after only 11 minutes in the air. Passengers got off the aircraft on the tarmac before being taken inside the terminal.  No injuries are being reported.  The twin-engine Bombardier CRJ-900 was carrying 79 passengers and four crew members.

