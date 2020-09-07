NATIONAL

California Avoids Major Power Outages As Wildfires Rage

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters make their way into the Sepulveda Basin to fight a brush fire in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. In Southern California, crews scrambled to douse several fires that popped up. The largest was a blaze in the foothills of Yucaipa east of Los Angeles that prompted evacuation orders for eastern portions of the city of 54,000 along with several mountain communities. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(AP) — Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning Sunday amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions. Other blazes broke out in Southern California and forced evacuations in San Diego and San Bernardino counties. Cal Fire says the latter blaze started Saturday morning and was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender-reveal party. About 8:30 p.m., the state agency that manages the power grid issued a tweet calling off an emergency because Californians had cut back on electricity use.

 

