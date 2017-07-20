Home NATIONAL California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump
California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump
NATIONAL
0

California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump

0
0
All-CA-Problems-Lead-to-the-SJV
now viewing

California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump

screenshot-2017-07-20-10-28-33
now playing

Justice Dept. Announces Takedown Of Online Drug Marketplace

Sears Amazon
now playing

Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner

c3f313a7db474228b745fe89a352991e-780×542
now playing

Budget Plan Faces Uncertain Fate After Clearing House Panel

1500426068745
now playing

House GOP Defiant On Health Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty

WireAP_a4b26dfa4b764f358b65db82064f2c16_12x5_992
now playing

Less Than 1 Aircraft Carrier? The Cost Of N. Korea's Nukes

092915healthcosts
now playing

Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage

1500302941_10001761+OJ+Simpson+Parole
now playing

OJ Simpson Draws World Attention In Plea For Freedom

Trump_Interview_91711.jpg-cbba0
now playing

Trump's Critique Of Sessions Reflects Long-Held Frustrations

mccainjohn_052317gn_lead
now playing

BREAKING: Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Blood Clot Removed.

TRUMP
now playing

3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels

(AP) – California’s vast San Joaquin Valley is the country’s most productive farming region, and it’s engulfed by some of the nation’s dirtiest air.

Seyed Sadredin of the San Joaquin Valley air district says he can’t meet federal air standards. He’s seizing upon Donald Trump’s election to wage a campaign against enforcement of the ever-tightening rules.

He hopes a Republican-dominated Congress and regulators under a Trump administration will be more sensitive to his district’s plight than during the Obama administration.

Critics such as environmentalist Brent Newell say the district is trying to relax rules that make the air cleaner for millions.

He says the district should be pressing for more authority to make stricter rules.

Researchers say the valley’s bad air sends hundreds of people each year to an early grave.

Related posts:

  1. Justices Allow Strict Enforcement Of Trump Refugee Ban
  2. Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner
  3. Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse
  4. Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care
Related Posts
screenshot-2017-07-20-10-28-33

Justice Dept. Announces Takedown Of Online Drug Marketplace

Roxanne Garcia 0
Sears Amazon

Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner

Roxanne Garcia 0
c3f313a7db474228b745fe89a352991e-780×542

Budget Plan Faces Uncertain Fate After Clearing House Panel

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video