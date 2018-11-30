Home NATIONAL California Floods Recede After Storms In Wildfire Burn Areas
California Floods Recede After Storms In Wildfire Burn Areas
California Floods Recede After Storms In Wildfire Burn Areas

(AP) – Flash flood waters receded after heavy downpours inundated roads and forced evacuations in a wildfire-scarred area of Northern California.
Swift water rescue teams used boats to save people from three homes Thursday in Chico.
Officials told people in about 100 vehicles to stay in place until water levels went down. Streets were filled with sticky mud and debris and downed trees and power poles littered the landscape.
In Southern California, authorities ordered evacuations in a small Malibu community within a wildfire burn zone where a mudslide blocked streets amid the heavy rains.
No major damage was reported by the time flood warnings and watches expired.

