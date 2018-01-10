California Governor Signs Bill Requiring Boards To Have Female Members

California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a law in which publicly traded companies in the Golden State are being required to include women on their boards of directors.

Senate Bill 826 says that by the end of next year, public companies need to have one female director on their boards. By 2021, that number goes up to at least two for companies with five board members and three for companies with six directors.

In a statement, Governor Brown said “it’s high time corporate boards include the people who constitute more than half the ‘persons’ in America.”