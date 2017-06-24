Home NATIONAL California Governor Stops Parole For Charles Manson Follower
California Governor Stops Parole For Charles Manson Follower
NATIONAL
0

California Governor Stops Parole For Charles Manson Follower

0
0
WireAP_e084dbb97df640dfb6233b546ee73690_12x5_1600
now viewing

California Governor Stops Parole For Charles Manson Follower

920×920
now playing

Tech Sergeant Released From Hospital After Air Show Accident

Panicking migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft in Mediterranean Sea
now playing

Spain Rescues 224 Migrants From 5 Boats In Mediterranean

Lorelei-Grace-Linklater-Waco-cocaine-sentence-06_23_17
now playing

'Boyhood' Actress Gets Deferred Sentence For Drug Charge

JHHJ
now playing

Mom On Facebook While Baby Drowns In Filling Bathtub

ops_1498276796748_9897792_ver1_0
now playing

Albuquerque TV Truck Stolen While Crew Worked On Crime Story

GJGJ
now playing

The Latest: Mastiff Named Martha Wins World's Ugliest Dog

untitled
now playing

Texas Mom Charged In Deaths Of 2 Children Found In Hot Car

KKHJ
now playing

Microphone Cut After Mormon Girl Reveals She's Gay At Church

comey-mueller
now playing

Mueller And Comey Not As Close As Trump And Others Suggest

1024×1024
now playing

Conference: US Mayors May Shape National Climate Policy

(AP) – California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis.

Brown’s rejection issued late Friday night is the fifth time Davis has been recommended for parole by a state panel only to see it blocked by a governor.

In February, the parole panel recommended the 74-year-old Davis be released.

In rejecting Davis’s parole yet again, Brown wrote that it is the rare case where the heinousness of the crime is enough to block parole, but that Davis also continues to minimize his role in the violence of the Manson cult.

He’s serving a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea.

Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson “family.”

Related posts:

  1. DAVIS RANKIN
  2. Official Who Imposed $4B Bond Facing Fresh Scrutiny
  3. Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings
  4. RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa
Related Posts
920×920

Tech Sergeant Released From Hospital After Air Show Accident

Danny Castillon 0
ops_1498276796748_9897792_ver1_0

Albuquerque TV Truck Stolen While Crew Worked On Crime Story

Danny Castillon 0
GJGJ

The Latest: Mastiff Named Martha Wins World’s Ugliest Dog

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video