California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets
California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets

California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets

(AP) – The California judge who sentenced former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexual assault says he has no regrets.
Judge Aaron Persky faces a June 5 recall election because of the June 2016 sentence, which was widely criticized as too lenient.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Persky says he would handle the case the same way today. He argues the recall campaign threatens judicial independence and could prompt some judges to stay away from unpopular rulings.
Persky says the Santa Clara County recall effort is unfair because it boils down a thick criminal case to Twitter hashtags.
Recall proponents say Persky should be held accountable for not taking violence against women seriously.

