California Moves To Clear Coffee Of Cancer-Risk Stigma
NATIONAL
California Moves To Clear Coffee Of Cancer-Risk Stigma

(AP) – California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America’s favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

The proposal, announced Friday, contradicts a recent state court ruling that found coffee should carry warning labels because it contains a carcinogen created during the brewing process.

But the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment says a review of more than 1,000 studies published this week by the World Health Organization found inadequate evidence of coffee causing cancer.

If the regulation is adopted it would be a huge win for the coffee industry, which faced potentially massive civil penalties after losing a lawsuit over the issue.

A nonprofit successfully sued Starbucks and others to require the warnings.

