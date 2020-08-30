California Moves To Consider Reparations For Slavery

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, discusses one of the more than one dozen budget trailer bills before the Senate at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African-Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil rights and unrest following the latest shooting of a Black man by police. The state Senate supported creating the nine-member commission on a bipartisan 33-3 vote Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)