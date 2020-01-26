California Patient Is 3rd US Case Of New Virus From China

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, heavy equipment works at a construction site for a field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A patient in Southern California is third person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials said. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

Health officials in Southern California have confirmed a third U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China. The Orange County Health Care Agency said Saturday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a traveler from the epicenter of the outbreak in China tested positive for the virus. The case comes on the heels of confirmed cases in Washington state and Chicago. The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition. The local health agency is monitoring people who have had close contact with the patient.