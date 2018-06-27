Home NATIONAL California Pot Shops Slash Prices Ahead Of New Testing Rules
California Pot Shops Slash Prices Ahead Of New Testing Rules
California Pot Shops Slash Prices Ahead Of New Testing Rules

California Pot Shops Slash Prices Ahead Of New Testing Rules

(AP) – Some California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.
Anything untested that isn’t sold by then must be destroyed. That means deep discounts, but also a product that could be teeming with contaminants.
Some industry insiders say shops and distributors who hoped the new rules would be delayed are going to create a bottleneck in the testing pipeline that could lead to a shortage of clean marijuana for consumers.
The scenario mirrors one that played out in Oregon and other states as the legal weed business spreads in the U.S.
California’s new rules require testing of marijuana for pesticides and contaminants such as heavy metals, solvents and mold. Testing will also examine concentrations and potency of the ingredient that gives users a buzz.

