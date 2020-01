Nearly 20 elementary students in Southern California are being treated for plane fuel raining down from the sky.

A Delta Air Lines flight had just taken off from LAX when it had to return. It was about 15 miles away when the pilot began dumping fuel, not realizing it was all happening over the playground of an elementary school.

Firefighters say several children reported skin irritation and a noxious smell. No one had to be taken to the hospital though.