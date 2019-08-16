California Suing Over Greencard Changes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, second from left, gestures towards a group of immigrant advocates and service providers as he discusses the effects of the Trump administration's new rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who receive government assistance, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, left, announced that California has joined three other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit filed Friday against some of the administration's most aggressive moves to restrict legal immigration that are supposed to take effect in October. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, second from left, gestures towards a group of immigrant advocates and service providers as he discusses the effects of the Trump administration's new rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who receive government assistance, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, left, announced that California has joined three other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit filed Friday against some of the administration's most aggressive moves to restrict legal immigration that are supposed to take effect in October. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California is once again suing the Trump Administration, this time over a new rule that could make it harder for some legal immigrants to get green cards.

The so-called public charge rule is designed to deny legal residency to immigrants who might need public assistance like food stamps or Medicaid.

California Attorney General Xavier Bacerra argues that the new rule violates the Constitution by disproportionately targeting non-white immigrants. The Trump administration says immigrants should be self-sufficient.