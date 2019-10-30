California Wildfire Grows, Threatens 6,500 Homes

(AP) – A wind-driven wildfire burning northwest of Los Angeles has grown to 1,300 acres (526 hectares). The Ventura County Fire Department says the blaze is threatening 6,500 homes.

The fire erupted before dawn Wednesday between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark, It has been spread by strong Santa Ana winds.

Flames have approached the hilltop Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, but a spokeswoman says no damage has occurred. Helicopters and airplanes are dropping water and fire retardant as some 800 firefighters battle the flames on the ground.