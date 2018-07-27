California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

(AP) – A fire official says an explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze and injured three firefighters.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says the Carr Fire in Shasta County burned over the bulldozer operator, who was hired privately, and his equipment. He says the man’s body was found late Thursday.

McLean says three firefighters and an unknown number of civilians have burns but didn’t know the extent.

He says the fire is “taking everything down in its path.”

The blaze has burned dozens of homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.

McLean says the situation is chaotic as Redding residents who had little warning try to evacuate.

