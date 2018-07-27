Home NATIONAL California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters
California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters
NATIONAL
0

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

0
0
download (6)
now viewing

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Julian Assange
now playing

Ecuador's President Seeks Assange's Exit From London Embassy

1532670725552
now playing

Released Memo Points To Hirohito's Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520
now playing

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

5b5afa1b780bb.image
now playing

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

download (4)
now playing

UN Command Says 55 Cases Of Remains Returned

GUN 3D PRINTER GUN
now playing

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

ABILENE INMATE ON TOP OF POLICE CAR
now playing

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

BUSH DOC
now playing

Police: "High probability" Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

MEDICAL
now playing

AP-NORC Poll: Latinos See Health Care Communication Barriers

(AP) – A fire official says an explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze and injured three firefighters.
Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says the Carr Fire in Shasta County burned over the bulldozer operator, who was hired privately, and his equipment. He says the man’s body was found late Thursday.
McLean says three firefighters and an unknown number of civilians have burns but didn’t know the extent.
He says the fire is “taking everything down in its path.”
The blaze has burned dozens of homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.
McLean says the situation is chaotic as Redding residents who had little warning try to evacuate.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh’s Staff Secretary Work

Zack Cantu 0
5b5afa1b780bb.image

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

Zack Cantu 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN-1

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video