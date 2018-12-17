Home NATIONAL California Withdraws ‘Text Tax’ After FCC Ruling
California Withdraws ‘Text Tax’ After FCC Ruling
NATIONAL
0

California Withdraws ‘Text Tax’ After FCC Ruling

0
0
iphone-texting
now viewing

California Withdraws ‘Text Tax’ After FCC Ruling

50-50
now playing

Ambulance Driver, Patient Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

5c17e580e584e.image
now playing

Comey On Capitol Hill For 2nd Interview With GOP-Led Panels

man-climing-statue-of-liberty-abc-1-thg-180704_hpMain_4x3_992
now playing

Statue Of Liberty Climber Had Nightmares About Kids In Cages

181216-russia-disinformation-social-media-hearing-russia-trump-768×512
now playing

Senate Report: Russia Social Media Influence Efforts Ongoing

image
now playing

US, China Spar Again Over Trade At WTO Review Of US Policies

IMG_1633
now playing

Key Step Toward Building New Border Wall In Hidalgo County To Begin Today

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Judge Temporarily Blocks Plamview From Calling Special Mayoral Election

Donald Trump
now playing

White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand

IMG_20171109_221024
now playing

US Conducts 6 Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead

Japan Nissan Ghosn
now playing

Nissan Board Meets But No Chairman Picked To Replace Ghosn

(AP) – California regulators have canceled a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones.

The California Public Utilities Commission reversed course after a Federal Communications Commission ruling last week classified text messaging as an information service and not a telecommunications service.

The Federal Telecommunications Act limits state authority over information services.

Regulators announced Friday CPUC commissioner Carla Peterman withdrew the text proposal “in light of the FCC’s action” on Dec. 12.

California officials said the tax would help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor.

The wireless industry and business groups were against the plan.

Related posts:

  1. Official Identifies 7-Year-Old Migrant Who Died
  2. The Latest: US Arrests 32 At San Diego Border Protest
  3. Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In ‘good health’
  4. Family Of Migrant Girl Disputes Official Story On Her Death
Related Posts
5c17e580e584e.image

Comey On Capitol Hill For 2nd Interview With GOP-Led Panels

Roxanne Garcia 0
man-climing-statue-of-liberty-abc-1-thg-180704_hpMain_4x3_992

Statue Of Liberty Climber Had Nightmares About Kids In Cages

Roxanne Garcia 0
181216-russia-disinformation-social-media-hearing-russia-trump-768×512

Senate Report: Russia Social Media Influence Efforts Ongoing

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video