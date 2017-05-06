Home WORLD Calm Morning Reported Near Attack Scenes
Calm Morning Reported Near Attack Scenes
Calm Morning Reported Near Attack Scenes

(AP) – Commuters and cyclists were back on the streets of south London Monday morning, elbowing past journalists and camera crews on Southwark Bridge Road’s narrow sidewalks.
A commuter, Martin Howells, said things were calm but not unusually so. Standing near a lamp post smashed in the attack, he said: “It was really not different, it was surprisingly normal.”
Farhad Ahmad and Hazik Rahman, two members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, said they had been out since dawn answering questions from locals and reporters about Islam.
Ahmad, a 25-year-old imam, said he came at 6 o’clock. He said: “We’ve spoken to seven to eight people. We feel that a lot of people do have questions in their minds.”
His companion, Rahman, wore a blue hoodie with the words “Muslims for Humanity.”

