Cameron County says Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach Access are going to be shut down once again this week. The closure comes after SpaceX announced it will conduct another test at its Boca Chica site.

The roads will close this evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beach goers can still get to South Padre Island beaches using access roads three, four and five. Boca Chica Beach itself will remain open, just not the Boca Chica Beach Access road.