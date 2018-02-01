Home LOCAL Cameron County Authorities Are Holding A Murder Suspect From Florida
A murder suspect from Florida is in jail in Cameron County after being arrested in Mercedes. A state trooper had tried to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-2 Friday night, when the driver sped away. He later crashed near Mile 1 East, then tried to run, but was quickly caught and cuffed.

The suspect, 38-year-old Jason Raymond MacDonald, was wanted for the Christmas Day killing of a 34-year-old woman and the shooting and wounding of a 70-year-old man in Eatonville Florida, north of Orlando. MacDonald was driving the man’s truck when he was arrested. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, motor vehicle theft, and evading arrest.

