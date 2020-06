Cameron County’s beach access and parks are closed again due to the return of the coronavirus spike.

County Judge Eddie Treviño says the access and park closures start at 7:00-p.m. Tuesday night and last until July 13th at 12:01-a.m. Valley Central reports the list includes county beach access roads three, four, five and six as well as Boca Chica Beach access.

A dozen parks are on the list as well. All the details are under the COVID-19 link at CameronCounty-dot-US.