Home LOCAL Cameron County Constable To Use Seized Crime Money To Buy Body Cams
Cameron County Constable To Use Seized Crime Money To Buy Body Cams
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Cameron County Constable To Use Seized Crime Money To Buy Body Cams

0
0
body cameras
now viewing

Cameron County Constable To Use Seized Crime Money To Buy Body Cams

STABBING GEN SMALL
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Succumbs To Stab Wounds

GREG GIAFORTE
now playing

County Attorney Will Eye Gianforte Assault Case

MANCHESTER BOMBING
now playing

Relative Says UK Bomber Called Britons Infidels

DONALD TRUMP AT NATO MEETING
now playing

NATO Meeting Over, Trump Heads To Sicily For G-7

EXECUTION ROOM
now playing

Appeals Court: Texas Must Reveal Execution Drug Supplier

ICE Agents Detain Suspected Undocumented Immigrants In Raids
now playing

US Immigration Agents Eat, Arrest 3 At Michigan Restaurant

GAVEL
now playing

Court: Trump Travel Ban Rooted In Intolerance

arrest made
now playing

Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Appeals Court Deals Blow To Trump Administration Travel Ban

BRITISH PM TERESA MAY
now playing

May Vents Leak Concerns To Trump At NATO Summit

Deputy constables in Cameron County Precinct 5 will soon be wearing body cameras – to be paid for with the proceeds from illegal drugs, drug cash, vehicles, and other items seized following a drug bust or other law enforcement action.

Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis says he plans to use the forfeiture funds purchase five body cams for his 10 deputy constables. He says his morning shift deputies will hand over the cameras to his night shift deputies. Solis in the past has used forfeiture funds to purchase weapons and bulletproof vests.

Related posts:

  1. Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Suspected Drug Money
  2. Arrest Made After Woman’s Body Pulled From Canal Near Delta Lake
  3. Grant Money Available For Recent Valley Flood Victims
  4. New Reward Offered In Nahomi Rodriguez Murder
Related Posts
GREG GIAFORTE

County Attorney Will Eye Gianforte Assault Case

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Court: Trump Travel Ban Rooted In Intolerance

jsalinas 0
arrest made

Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video