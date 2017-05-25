Cameron County Constable To Use Seized Crime Money To Buy Body Cams

Deputy constables in Cameron County Precinct 5 will soon be wearing body cameras – to be paid for with the proceeds from illegal drugs, drug cash, vehicles, and other items seized following a drug bust or other law enforcement action.

Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis says he plans to use the forfeiture funds purchase five body cams for his 10 deputy constables. He says his morning shift deputies will hand over the cameras to his night shift deputies. Solis in the past has used forfeiture funds to purchase weapons and bulletproof vests.