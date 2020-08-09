Cameron County Continuing Coronavirus-Caused Emergency Order

With an ever-rising death toll and hundreds of people a day still testing positive for the coronavirus, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino is extending, again, the Emergency Management Order he signed in late June aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

Trevino tells 710 KURV the majority of county residents seem to be taking the precautions recommended in the order – but too many people still are not:

Trevino says the alternate COVID-19 care facility the state is operating inside the Casa de Amistad conference center in Harlingen has helped free up beds in local hospitals, but he says they are still operating in emergency conditions with capacity in COVID-dedicated intensive care units still at nearly 100 percent and non-ICU occupancy at about 75 percent. The county’s emergency order, set to expire this week, is being extended another two weeks.