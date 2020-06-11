Cameron County D.A. Wants Stay Of Execution Vacated

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz has filed an appeal seeking to vacate the stay of execution for a Brownsville man condemned for killing and robbing a Brownsville woman 22 years ago.

The appeal to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals was joined by the Brownsville Police Department and the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and it urges that the execution of Ruben Gutierrez take place as scheduled next Tuesday. It’s in response to Federal Judge Hilda Tagle’s ruling this week in favor of Gutierrez.

The death row inmate argued he was denied a DNA evidence test that would show he did not commit the murder, and that he is wrongly being denied a Christian chaplain to be with him in the execution chamber. Gutierrez was sentenced to death for the screwdriver stabbing of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison in 1998.