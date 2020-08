Cameron County extends COVID-19 emergency measures. On Monday, officials opted to extend the public health emergency through September 7th.

The emergency includes enforcement of the stay at home order, mandatory face mask use, limited public gatherings and closed beaches. There is also a curfew for those 17-and under from 10:00-p.m. to 6:00-a.m. and for those older than 17 from 11:00-p.m. to 5:00-a.m.