Cameron County Formally Reiterates Opposition To Border Wall

Cameron County commissioners have approved a new resolution stating their opposition to a border wall, amid Trump administration plans to build dozens of miles of new border barriers through the county.

County commissioners this week updated their 2017 anti-wall resolution to stress their objections to proposed additional border wall projects. The new resolution states, among other things, that border walls are not the best use of federal border security dollars. It suggests those funds are more effective in improving interdiction capabilities at ports of entry.